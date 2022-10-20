Wizkid breaks another record, bags two nominations at 2022 Soul Train Music awards

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after his hit duet with American singer, Chris Brown, ‘Call me everyday ‘ was nominated in two categories at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

Chris Brown’s Call me every day, which featured Wizkid was nominated in the best collaboration and best dance performance categories.

In the best collaboration category, Call me everyday was nominated alongside Amazing (Mary J. Blige ft D.J Khaled), Be Like Water (PJ Morton feat Stevie Wonder and NAS), Gotta Move on (Diddy feat Bryson Tiller), Hate our Love (Queen Naija feat Big Sean), Make me say it again (Girl Roland Isley and the Isley brothers feat Beyonce), Move (Beyonce feat Grace Jones and Tems), and Slow (Tank feat J. Valentine).

While it was nominated in the best dance performance category alongside About Damn Time (Lizzo), Have Mercy, (Chloe) Persuasive, (Doechii), Pressure (Ari Lennox), Smokin Out the Window (Bruno Mars, Silk Sonny, Anderson & Paak), Warm Embrace (Chris Brown), and Woman (Doja Cat).

The latest nominations bring Wizkid’s career Soul Train Music Award nominations to 11, making him the most nominated African artist of all time.

Wizkid, who has also won the Soul Train Music Award three times is the highly coveted award most decorated African artist of all time.

“Call me everyday” which earned Wizkid the latest nomination was released as the third single off Chris Brown’s 10th studio album”Breezy” on June 17, 2022, while the video was shot by a director known as ‘Child’.

The 2022 Soul Train Music Award will be taking place in Las Vegas, United States on November 13. The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole.

Beyonce and Mary J. Blige led this year’s nomination list with an impressive seven nominations each.

Apart from Wizkid, other Nigerians who made the nomination list are Burna boy, Tems, CKay, and Fireboy who were nominated in different categories.