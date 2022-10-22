Menopause and sleeping problems

I have been finding it difficult to sleep at night for some time now. Although I am not sure if this has anything to do with menopause, my problem started when I entered menopause. Kindly let me know if menopause has anything to do my sleeping problem and how I can resolve the problem.

Fausat (by E Mail)

Because of the hormone changes that occur throughout their lives, women experience sleep problems that differ significantly from those experienced by men. While many pregnant women don’t sleep well during the third trimester, up to 80% of women in menopause have symptoms that prevent them from getting a good night’s rest. The changes in levels of estrogens and progesterone are what’s responsible for the changes that, to some extent, cause those disturbances in the quality of your sleep. Some natural ways of tackling the problem includes aerobic exercises, going for walks as well as dancing and swimming exercises. If these do not work, medications under doctors’ instructions should be considered.

