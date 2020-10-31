I have heartburn

My problem is that for the past two months I have been having a burning sensation in the upper part of my chest. This is worse on lying down. It is also so bad that I sometimes have to sleep with my head propped up in bed. I have used several antacids and drugs but the condition has persisted. Your urgent help is needed.

Henry (by SMS)

The description you have given shows that your digestive juices (either acidic or alkaline) from your stomach are flowing back into the section of your food passage that is in your chest. This is usually caused by the weakness of the valve that is before your stomach which normally prevents the juices from flowing backwards. This usually occurs when you lie down as such, your difficulty in sleeping without being propped up. Having tried several drugs and antacids without relief, it will be advisable for you to see a specialist who will order some tests including a barium swallow. This is an X ray of the food passage using special contrast medium which you will swallow while the X ray is being done. The X ray will then show the level of damage as well as the cause of your ailment. If the cause is mild, the doctor may ask that you continue your previous medications. However, if it is more than that, you may need a surgical operation to correct the damage.

