The recent public sighting of screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji at the Toronto International Screen Festival, Canada, gave a whooping relief to friends, fans and admirers of the thespian.

It was all joy when the smiling picture of the actress appeared online and attracted millions of views and remarks.

Genevieve disappeared from public glare after some reports that the actress was undergoing some medical issues, her recent outing was a huge relief to concerned friends who couldn’t hide their joy at the mere sight of her photograph.

The last outing was claimed to be her second public appearance in recent times, she was said to have been spotted with super-model, Oluchi Orlandi in Italy about month ago.

The sighting has put fears to rest concerning the well-loved actress with fans looking forward to her new project after a long hiatus.

