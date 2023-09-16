The Lagos social establishment came out in full force a few days ago to party at the launch of the ultra premium whiskey brand, The Macmallan Sherry Oak in Lagos.

The Mantra Restaurant and Lounge hosted the finest of Nigerian celebrities to a celebration of craftmanship and luxury.

The likes of Mai Atafo, Bolanle Olukanni, Seyitan Atigarin, Nelson Enwerem, Daniel Atteh, Moet Abebe, Adeyinka Adepetu, Tsolaye Everet, Ahmed Adebiyi and many others.

The launch was signposted by singer, Waje who thrilled the guests to endless fun and cheers.

The Macmallan Exclusive Sherry Oak is an A-list liquor gradually finding its space within the country’s top liquor beverage and brands.

