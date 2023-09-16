Amid a resounding call to reshape perceptions about investment in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his proactive policies aimed at attracting more foreign direct investments for Nigeria, the Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman, ZGM Investment Group, Dr. Abbey Onas, passionately urged European foreign investors to seize the opportunities within the Ogun free trade zone and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland, Dr. Onas asserted that Africa should not be depicted as a challenging investment terrain, emphasizing the presence of highly educated Nigerians and Africans eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving great feats.

In a compelling address to a global audience at the 32nd Economic Forum, Dr. Abbey Onas, stirred enthusiasm among several reputable and highly successful Polish and European investors present at the summit by inviting them to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, using Ogun Guangdong free trade zone as the best entry into a very profitable partnership. Dr. Onas mentioned the relentless efforts of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his bid to fostering an atmosphere conducive to business growth in the country.

