In a bid to ensure educational inclusion and improve the standard of basic knowledge in Edo State, the Emmanuel Osemota Foundation (EOF) has delivered essential learning resources to pupils across major primary schools in the state.

According to data from UNESCO, sub-Saharan Africa suffers from one of the world’s highest rates of educational exclusion and Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have tried repeatedly to bridge this gap, but the difficulty of coordinating with recipients directly prevents them from making a good impact.

The founder of the EOF and US-based Nigerian epidemiologist Emmanuel Osemota in a statement on Monday said that the foundation was determined to change the narratives in the education sector, especially at the grassroots level by providing needed support.

In delivering essential learning supplies, the founder acknowledged that improving education isn’t as simple as building a school, adding that pupils need an annual set of supplies to attend, learn and thrive.

He said, ” Our approach to childhood education is tangible, direct, and motivated by compassion. We aren’t afraid to work with people on the ground to get supplies in the hands of students and funds in the hands of teachers.

” Even when students want to go to school, the financial strain holds them back from attending. This is why our annual Backpack drive is one of our most important events in Edo State.”

In mitigating the school dropout rate, Osemota lamented that when entire communities go uneducated, the ripple effect can be felt for generations.

He also warned that falling through the educational gap can result in desperation, unhealthy choices, and the perpetuation of poverty.

“If this happens to an entire population, the cycle becomes even harder to break. The EOF strives to develop outreach initiatives that have effective long-term results. We view one backpack, laptop, and book as critical pieces in a larger puzzle. You never know what small supply can make a major difference.

” I’m lucky enough to have been supported by a family that values education, and I’m proud to perpetuate this gift in the form of financial support.

“Everyone, regardless of where or how they live, deserves the right to learn. There’s nothing I love more than connecting with our brothers and sisters to work toward a common goal: improving the quality of life across Edo State,” he said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…