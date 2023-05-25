Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as a monthly allowance.

In a poll conducted by Tribune Online which reached over 74,000 social media users, Nigerians were asked if seventy thousand could sustain a family of four as a monthly allowance.

The poll has generated a lot of responses. Some Nigerians revealed seventy thousand could sustain a family of four if the cash is properly managed.

Read their reactions:

Oyelade Adeniran Jeleel: Well it is manageable for a home that has both the husband and wife working cooperately to sustain the family.

Tony Kelvin Sunday reacted: 70k will sustain a family of 4 with savings only with the man with good head

Adeniyi Dada reveals: Family of 4 and above had been surviving before this your 70k question of allowance, so why stressing yourself with there matter

Ridwan Ishola Kazeem reacted: It will go a long way.

But you won’t understand 70k is a huge amount of money until you offer it to a man who lost his job months ago

Adebamiji Israel Adewole said: I can manage that #70,000 successfully.. It depends on ur priorities based on ur scale of preference.

Adegbite Ademola Adeniyi shared: If I can get 70k salary job today myself and my family will smile to the bank.





Bro Chinemerem Goodluck reacted: It can sustain. I buy, half bag of rice, 3 paints of beans, 5 paints of garri, dried fish, tea, etc

You can read more reactions or join the conversation via the link below:

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE