Youths from diverse backgrounds have been trained on ways to combat impacts of climate change and promotion of sustainable development practices in Nigeria.

The training programme, which was coordinated by the Sustainable Solutions for Green Growth (SSforGG), a youth-led non-profit organization, was targeted at young people, women, and vulnerable communities.

The participants at the capacity building workshops held at Kano State University of Science and Technology and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi between May 16 and 18, 2023 respectively, included students, youth farmers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, among others.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Ilorin on Monday, the founder of the organization, Mr. Azeez Abubakar, said that the workshops were designed to build capacity and resilience of young people and vulnerable communities to withstand impacts of climate change and promote sustainable development practices in Nigeria.

According to him, the workshops were held in collaboration with Green Energy Mission Africa, which supported the initiative to promote sustainable energy practices and protect environment.

He said the workshops were part of SSforGG’s Educate 4 Climate Action project, which is aimed to raise awareness on importance of climate action and promote effective responses to increasing climate change challenges.

“SSforGG empowers young people and vulnerable communities to build climate resilience.

“The workshops covered a wide range of topics, including climate change science, impacts, adaptation strategies, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and waste management.

“Participants were also impacted with resources to integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives, businesses and communities”, he said.

Azeez also said that SSforGG is committed to continuing the Educate 4 Climate Action project, calling on other organizations, public institutions and government agencies to support the initiative.

He said that the project was in tandem with the Sustainable Development Goals 13 which aims to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.





“As climate change continues to pose a significant threat to the environment and communities around the world, initiatives like Educate 4 Climate Action become even more critical.

“SSforGG is leading the way in promoting sustainable practices and building climate resilience in Nigeria”, he said.

Also speaking, founder of Green Energy Mission Africa, Mr. Abubakar Shuaibu, said that the workshops provided an opportunity for young people and vulnerable communities to interact and learn from experienced professionals in the field of climate change and sustainable development.

Shuaibu said the ultimate goal was to foster a culture of climate resilience and sustainable living in Nigeria.

According to him, the workshops drew participants from various backgrounds, including students, farmers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Shuaibu also said that the training sessions were interactive, engaging, and informative, with participants expressing enthusiasm and interest in learning more about climate action and sustainable development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE