Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church has said he will never call Bola Tinubu, his president.

The cleric stated this during a webinar titled ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’ organised by the PTB4Nigeria, a diaspora group, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Saturday.

When asked if he would be happy to work for the new government as a Minister of Diaspora Engagements, he laughed and said; “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated.

“I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.”

He added; “Any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

Tinubu will on Monday, May 29, be sworn in as the President of the country.

Recall Pastor Bakare had participated in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary in June 2022, where nomination forms were sold for N100 million. He polled no single vote in the election that saw Tinubu emerged as APC flag-bearer.

