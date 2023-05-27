In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to her extraordinary beauty.

Arnold Masuka, the 40-year-old complainant, made this unconventional claim, leaving both legal authorities and onlookers astounded by the nature of his plea.

According to a report from Zambia Observer, Arnold has initiated divorce proceedings, attributing his decision to his wife’s captivating beauty, which has caused him countless sleepless nights.

The situation has escalated to the point where Arnold lives in constant fear, hesitant to leave Hilda unattended or even go to work, as he is plagued by the persistent worry that she may be enticed away by other men.

Expressing his surprise, the Chief clerk of the court, Mr Chenjerai Chireya, acknowledged that this case presented a novel situation for him, as he had never encountered a claim of this nature during his tenure.

Arnold’s distress has driven him to seek resolution through the legal system, driven by the realization that Hilda is the most beautiful woman he has ever encountered, originating from Gokwe, Zimbabwe.

During the court proceedings, Arnold voiced his concern over Hilda’s constant smiles, fearing that her radiant demeanour may attract unwanted attention from other men.

The intensity of her beauty has become a source of anguish for Arnold, leading him to pursue divorce as a means of escaping this internal turmoil.

Chief Chireya, presiding over the matter, suggested that the two families involved should endeavour to reach a settlement, facilitating a resolution to this unique case.

The unexpected circumstances surrounding the divorce proceedings have left many observers perplexed, underscoring the impact that personal perceptions of beauty can have on intimate relationships.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE