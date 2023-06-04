The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other pastors that supported the candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, as “fake”.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele asked Nigerians not to blame the pastors because they want a change in the country. He made it known that they didn’t give any prophecies; rather, what they did to support Peter Obi were declarations and prayers.

The cleric explained the opposition candidates didn’t even listen to the prophetic direction given to them in order to win the election and they should even be blamed not the pastors that supported them with their pastoral callings.

‘’People should stop attacking men of God that supported Peter Obi for the presidency. You can’t blame them because all they want is change. The country is hard and they want a change. They didn’t prophesy, all they did was a prophetic declaration. The likes of Paul Eneche, Oyedepo, and others didn’t give prophecies for Peter Obi.

‘’When you say Nigerian pastors disappointed you, it’s just funny because those that even gave prophetic direction for opposition candidates did anyone listen to them?. I said then that Tinubu was ready to take the victory by all means and I also told Obi and Atiku what to do to win the election but did they do anything? Why are you blaming Nigerian pastors?’’