Fire razes buildings as tanker explode in Ogun

About 10 buildings have been gutted after a loaded tanker fell and exploded in the boundary between Olambe and Matogun, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on Saturday said that no casualties were recorded.

Farinloye said, “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS crashed, spilt its content and exploded around 7 am at Olambe, Matogun Road, Ifo LGA, Ogun State.

“Though no life was lost or anyone sustained injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.”

Meanwhile, the fire had been put out.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State….

Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Asks Lagos Market Women To Be Security Conscious

WIFE of the Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on market stakeholders in the state to be sensitive and responsive to security concerns as a way to avert attacks……





Sharia Police Arrest 931 In Kano For Street Begging

Check Out The 792 Parcels Of Indian Hemp Coming From Ghana Intercepted By Army

Fire razes buildings as tanker explode in Ogun