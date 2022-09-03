Sanwo-Olu’s wife asks Lagos market women to be security conscious

WIFE of the Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on market stakeholders in the state to be sensitive and responsive to security concerns as a way to avert attacks.

Sanwo-Olu said it was essential for market men and women to reject unhygienic practices, including indiscriminate dumping of waste, blocking of drainages and street trading.

The governor’s wife made the call on Friday at a one-day seminar themed ‘Market Sanitation, Security and Safety for Market Leaders’, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

The seminar was also graced by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Bolaji Kayode Robert; chairman of Surelere Local Government, JimohSulaimon Yusuf; the White Cap chiefs, market leaders, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr Sanwo-Olu, who is the chairperson of COWLSO, charged the market stakeholders to join efforts in intelligence gathering by channeling information to the appropriate quarters to ensure that “potential security threat is nipped in the bud.

“We have purposely included the security and safety of our markets as part of the topics at this seminar for obvious reasons; that security is everybody’s business and as market men and women and community leaders, we must be conscious of the need to make our security a priority.

“When we see something, let us not only say something but do something to ensure that a potential security threat is nipped in the bud,” she said.





The governor’s wife said there must be proper identification of everyone trading in the market, saying monitoring and evaluation of security activities in the market “must be a daily affair and also in every community.”

She said: “As market men and women, you must take ownership of security in your markets, and you have to speak up and speak out loud and clear when you suspect any suspicious movement or activity around you.”