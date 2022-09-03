How to avoid being served “breakfast“

In the words of Burna Boy’s song, “E don cast, Last last, Na everybody go chop breakfast. Have to say bye bye oh, Bye bye oh, to the love of my life”

It’s amazing how people are just being served and “serving their partners breakfast”.

“Breakfast” in this sense is a breakup in a romantic relationship.

The increase in the trend of young people breaking up their relationships for reasons best known to them while hurting the other party is a matter that should not just be laughed off because some individuals have lost their lives and are losing their lives as a result of this hurtful experience.

As a guy or lady, it is possible for you “ to avoid being served breakfast” and discussed in this article are ways to do so.

1. Love with your eyes open

You say love is blind right…I bet you, your eyes will open when they serve you “breakfast”. A truth all singles must hold onto is that we need to love with our eyes, mind, heart and brain open.

There are some relationships we go into that we would not have if we had an open mind.

Going into a relationship when your mind is clouded with emotions and butterflies flying in your tummy or when you are trying to heal from a failed relationship will not afford you the opportunity to think things through.

Before you decide to go into a relationship with a person, try your best to know who they truly are because if the truth be told, we all bring out our best version when we want to woo and be wooed by our supposed “love of my life”

Ask yourself genuine questions like does this person truly love me or do they want a relationship with me because of a hidden agenda or desire? Can this person tolerate my excesses? Is this person truly attracted to me and vice versa? What is the purpose of the relationship?

Some individuals see relationships as a game or “cruise.” They just want to play with people’s emotions and move while others see it as a commitment. So, you need to ask yourself genuine questions and provide answers to them genuinely.

To avoid being served “breakfast” you need to love with your eyes, mind, heart and brain open.

2. Be independent/have a life of your own





Another way to avoid being served “breakfast “ is by being independent. This mostly goes to the ladies and guys sometimes.

As a lady, you need to be independent, especially financially. No man or woman wants a liability as a partner.

You need to have the mindset that no one owes you anything and you will survive with or without the contribution and presence of any individual.

Also, you need to have a life of your own. Being able to live perfectly and run your day effectively without unnecessarily being clingy to a particular person or being checked upon by someone especially guys will go a long way in helping you avoid being served “breakfast.”

3. Be discerning/use your brain

Being in a relationship doesn’t mean you should automatically suspend your ability to think or reason.

To avoid being served “breakfast “ you need to be discerning. There are some red flags that are quite obvious but we say love didn’t allow us to see them or we feel we can change the person.

Relationships are delicate matters and they require individuals who are discerning if you will be in the right one and not get served “breakfast “.

You need your thinking cap on whenever you are about to go into or you’re in a relationship if you don’t want to end up being served “a classy breakfast”.

4. Don’t force yourself on anyone

One of the reasons I think people get served “breakfast “ is because they forced themselves on the other person.

One thing I have always held onto and that every single, especially ladies, should hold on to is that if a person doesn’t like you, they don’t like you and you don’t need to force yourself on them or make them see reasons to like you.

Going into a relationship with a person should be a voluntary decision and not one made under compulsion.

It has been said that the heart knows what it wants. If you want to avoid being served “breakfast “, you need not force yourself on anyone no matter how attracted you are to them. If you do, they will end up leaving you when they find the one their heart beats for.

5. Don’t have high expectations (life happens and people change)

“Where there is no expectation, there is no disappointment “ and change is definitely constant.

I don’t mean you should not have any expectations in a relationship, I only mean that you shouldn’t have too high expectations or belief that the person you are with cannot disappoint you or change within a twinkle of an eye.

Only cultivate healthy expectations. The reason some individuals don’t survive a breakup or know how to move on after a breakup is because they have drafted a high expectation in such a relationship. And when things don’t walk out as planned, they feel that is the end.

You deserve to be happy and enjoy a happy and healthy relationship. Avoid red flags as possible, listen to sound advice from good friends and family and contribute your best to making your relationship work.

My conclusion is, “No be everybody go chop breakfast!”

