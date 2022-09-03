Our students received about $1.5m scholarship awards in one year — Maple Canadian College

Principal of Maple Canadian College (MCC) Lekki, Lagos, Mrs Tinuade Olufolabi, has revealed that students of the college received up to $1.5 million(about N650 million) scholarship offers in the last academic year.

She said the scholarship offers are in various higher institutions abroad and for different courses.

The principal gave the hint in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the college is excited about the development.

She said the college is a grade 12 preparatory school blending Canadian High School curriculum with that of West African High School syllabus towards university education anywhere in the world.

She said the college is proud of its 100 per cent admission success rate for its graduating students to study their dream courses in their choice universities and colleges in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries and with substantial number of them getting scholarship offers.

She added that the college is equally partnering Rosedale Academy Canada to provide a 10-month pathway programme that will lead to the award of Secondary School Diploma certificate by the Ontario Ministry of Education Canada to learners.

She said the college with experienced Canadian-trained instructors on ground is committed to providing high-quality academic training, good character moulding, extra-curriculum activities and other values that will prepare its students as global citizens.

