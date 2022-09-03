Sharia police arrest 931 in Kano for street begging

THE Kano State Hisbah Corps has arrested 931 street beggars in the last two weeks, the commander-general of the corps, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, has said.

Ibn Sina, on Friday while parading the arrested beggars before newsmen at the corps’ headquarters in Sharada, Kano, stated that one of the street dwellers, an old woman, was found with a large sum of money.

According to him, 320 of the arrested beggars are males and 611 are females and while three of them tested positive to HIV/AIDS, a large number of the underage females are pregnant.

He said that most of the beggars were arrested on major roads, under bridges, in markets, railway stations and other strategic locations within the metropolitan and local government areas.

He said out of those arrested, 536 females and 279 males had been reunited with their families and the rest were still in custody.

Ibn Sina, however, hinted that Kano indigenes were reunited through Hisbah commanders across the 44 local government areas while those from neighbouring states were transported by the state government and handed over to their relatives.

Commenting on the issue of beggars who reappear on the streets after being evacuated, he said those caught would be prosecuted because Islam discourages begging.





He decried the rising cases of underage children engaged in drug pushing and other social vices, saying the board had arrested 132 young men and women at different recreational centres in the city.

According to him, investigations revealed that some of the beggars were part of the phone snatching syndicates terrorising the people.

He reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to curtail social vices, including street begging. He called on parents and guardians to complement government’s efforts by inculcating good moral upbringing in their children.