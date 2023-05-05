There was a fire outbreak at the Enugu zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred at about 12:30 am affected one of the buildings of the command.

A source at the command disclosed that the fire incident was triggered by a surge in the public power supply.

According to him, the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service.

The spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed the development.

Uwujaren explained that no life was lost in the inferno.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE