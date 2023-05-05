The Oyo State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, has charged senior officers of the command to be proactive in the discharge of their duties.

The NSCDC boss stated this during a three-day capacity-building programme for senior officers of the command to enhance their efficiency in service delivery.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officers of the command, Oyindamola Okuneye, Dr Adaralewa said the training was aimed at improving the intellectual as well as regimental well-being of the senior officers.

Speaking while addressing participants during the opening ceremony of the event which was held on from May 3 to 5, Dr Adaralewa said: “manpower development is key and aligns with the vision of the Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, which is centred on making the corps a world class elite organisation.”

He noted that capacity building programme is a sure way to enhance quality and efficient service delivery, and therefore called on all the participants to take advantage of the opportunity by making the most of the training.

He concluded by congratulating participants for being part of the training and stressed the need to give back to the corps in terms of dedication and commitment.

