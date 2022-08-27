FG moves to address security threats posed by explosive remnants in North-East

Federal Government has unveiled plans to address urgent security threats posed by explosive remnants in the North East region.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this in Abuja during the flag-off of the maiden Management Retreat, 2022 with the theme: ‘Strengthening social inclusion for improved living standards of Nigerians.’

While expressing concern over the effects of insecurity in the country, she observed that about 7.1 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in the North East region alone, while a total of about 1.8 million people are internally displaced as a result of disasters, conflicts, insurgencies and terrorism.

She said: “Climate change is also a factor that contributes to the humanitarian situation, worsening flood and drought that depletes arable land resources in the country.

“In addressing this situation, the Ministry has developed policies and plans that positively impact the victims of these crises and alleviate their conditions in line with the vision and commitment of President Muhammed Buhari’s administration.

“Let me dwell briefly on one of the key points which have to do with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The National Policy on IDPs is an instrument that guides stakeholders in managing the affairs of the affected individuals and this policy were approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2021.

“This policy also incorporates the provisions of the Kampala Convention on IDPs in Africa. We are currently in the process of domesticating the convention through stand-alone legislation. During the recent celebration of World Humanitarian day in Maiduguri Borno State, President Muhammad Buhari directed the Ministry and its Agencies to come up with specific programmes to address urgent threats posed by explosive remnants in the North East region.

“We are also to ensure the unintended return of the internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes in the region, that is by way of rehabilitating and resettling them,” she noted.

The Minister observed that the management retreat was designed for the Management Staff of the humanitarian sector with a view to brainstorming ways of improving the actualization of the mandate of the Ministry.

“It is also a period of stock-taking and winding down to understudy the level of implementation and impact of the various programmes of the Ministry including the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs),” she noted.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo reiterated that the retreat was designed to critically analyze the level of implementation of the NSIPs in order to identify existing challenges as well as define the strategy for further improvement of the well-being of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

According to him, this Ministry which was established on August 21st, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari in his immediate response to the disturbing level of humanitarian crises in Nigeria before he assumed office in 2015, to coordinate National and International Humanitarian interventions; ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response; and manage the formulation and implementation of fair, focused social inclusion and protection programmes in the country.

