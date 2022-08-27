My Journey into music has just begun —Carterefe

Popular music sensation, Oderhohwo Joseph EFE, popularly known as Carterefe, whose special love and unique talent in singing have just been unveiled, said for him, the journey has just started.

Known for making funny skits and influencing brands, the Ogun State-born 21-year-old Carterefe, has indeed proven to the world through his singing talent that he is indeed dynamic and versatile.

Meanwhile, the song that has started bringing him huge attention is the trendy ‘Machala’ in which he featured Berri Tiga. According to him, the song was done to express his special love for the Afrobeats giant, Wizkid. And ever since the music dropped, it has begun to spread like wildfire.

“I always had the dream to make music. So, one day after getting my platform together through the comedy act, I dropped my first song entitled, Machala with Berri_tiga, which topped the charts across all music platforms on the number one spot. The music journey for me had just begun and it would be an amazing journey throughout,” he said.

And ever since he debuted his singing career with ‘Machala’, he has since been making plans to release another song. Recently, he was spotted with Ceezamilli in the studio and working with other popular artistes that he is still keeping undercover.

