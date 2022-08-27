FG reiterates commitment to restructure medical institutions to global standards

The Minister of State for Health, Hon. Joseph Nkama Ekumankama, has reiterated Federal government’s determination to restructure, re-strategise, and reposition all medical institutions in both administrative and human capital development to meet up with global standards.

Ekumankama in his remarks during the presentation of letters to newly Medical Directors disclosed this as he charged Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, of Federal Medical Centre, Azare Dr. Aisha Armiyau of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna and Dr. Halima Mukaddas of National Fistula Centre Ningi, Bauchi State respectively in his office Abuja.

The Minister advised new medical directors to be more proactive and diligent in discharging their duties. He explained Ministry of Health readiness to support Medical Centres in order to achieve vision, mission and core value of their establishment.

Ekumankama further advised the management teams of these three medical centres against criticism, nepotism, tribalism and discrimination but rather expand their friendship of participating effort to all staff irrespective of their status, position and creed in order to move the institution forward.

In their separate acceptance speeches, the newly appointed Medical Directors, Federal Medical Centre Dr. Dauda Katagum expressed his profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him opportunity to serve the nation

Dr. Aisha Arimiyau also thanked the Minister of state and relevant stakeholders for their contribution during the selection process.

She also expressed her appreciation to her aged parent for their support right from childhood, while Dr. Halima Makadass also showed her appreciation to Almighty God for spearing her life to witness this joyous day.





The trio promised to put their effort to fulfil the obligatory and statutory duties in accordance with action plan of health institution to lift their various Medical Centres to higher pedestals to attract global acceptance.

The Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi who was represented by Dr. Noah Andrew advised the newly appointed medical directors to be more proactive and dedicated.

He admonished them to operate inclusive government for smooth running and soft landing in their domain, he also promised them the Ministry’s plan to come to their aid any time the need arises.