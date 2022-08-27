Sokoto varsity may opt-out of ASUU strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Sokoto State University Chapter is considering opting out of the prolonged strike embarked upon by the union.

A source who is a senior lecturer in the school confirmed to Tribune Online said their congress meeting ended in a stalemate.

He said some of them are contemplating pulling out from the strike in the interest of their students.

The lecturer further explained that “we have discovered that the federal government is not sincere about resolving the lingering strike and, on our part, we have no issues with Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s led government.

“What is left for us now, is to localise our struggle, approach the state government with our demands and if the government meet up our demands, we will not hesitate to call off the strike.

He maintained that everybody in this country knows how the Buhari administration paid a nonchalant attitude toward education.

He said the Nigerian masses are watching and waiting for the day of reckoning whereby they will repay this administration for destroying every sector including education which is the bedrock of any societal development.

”We are all watching and waiting to repay this administration for the damage it has caused to the educational sector he stated

He applauded Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his prowess and pragmatic leadership in handling the issue in the university saying the former management of the university on several occasions approach the Governor to invoke no work and no pay but he refused.

He also applauded the steering leadership quality of the new Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Garba Bashir who he said is a bridge builder even while he was a commissioner of higher education before his appointment as a Vice-Chancellor.

But when contacted the chairman of ASUU in the branch Dr Sai’du Isah said they are waiting for the outcome of the National Executive Committee of the union which is being slated for the 28th of this month.

He further explained that after the NEC meeting the union will reconvene and take a stance stressing the union had already rejected the federal government offer.

It has been recalled that Tambuwal recently called the union in the state University to come up with their demands so that government will see what they can do.

