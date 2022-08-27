Bandits stole my chickens, cut off my arms —Zamfara man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms.

Mohammed, who is in his 30s and lives in a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, relived his nightmare in an interview with Saturday Tribune.

He said the bandits had stormed his neighborhood to steal goats but they attacked and cut off his arms on the assumption that he was the owner of the goats and was going to challenge them.

He said: “On that fateful day, I was returning home and just a few meters to my house, I saw some hoodlums coming out of our house with our chickens in their hands. The bandits had earlier visited the community and rustled our animals.

“On sighting the men, I asked them why were they stealing our chickens but instead of talking to me, they left hurriedly. But unknown to me, that was the beginning of my ordeal with the bandits.

“As I approached the entrance of the house, I came face to face with a bandit who thought I was talking to him. I didn’t know that the bandits were still around and they had rustled some goats.

“A moment later, another bandit surfaced with an AK47 rifle. He asked the other bandit what I had said and that one just lied that I was trying to challenge them. The one carrying a gun then asked his colleague ‘what are you waiting for?’

“The man suddenly brought out a long knife and cut off my right arm. My brother who was now around was also attacked. One of the bandits hit his head and he fell down. I think they thought he died and so they came back to continue their attack on me.

“As the attack unfolded, I was praying very hard to God to let me survive the ordeal.





“They were not done with me until the other bandit brought out another sharp object and chopped off my other arm. They left me in a pool of my own blood.

“After these hoodlums were gone, our neighbours came out and rushed me and my brother to the hospital.”

Mohammed, who said he was healing gradually as of the time of Saturday Tribune’s interview with him, said he was grateful to the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital for saving his life and taking good care of him.

He thanked God that he was alive to tell the tale.

Mohammed, who said he was a mason by profession, also thanked the general public for their support.

He said: “Since I came to the hospital, people have been trooping in to pray for me or offer one form of assistance or the other.

“I leave those who put me in this condition in the hand of Allah who is the ultimate judge. I have accepted my fate. There was nothing I could have done to prevent this. I am a Muslim and I believe in destiny.

“But I want the state government to assist me with the provision of artificial arms. I would not like to be a liability to my immediate family and society. I want to be wearing my clothes by myself. I want to be able to do things by myself. That is my wish.”