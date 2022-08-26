FG bows to pressure as CBN releases $265m out of $600 million trapped funds

Pressured to find a solution to the controversial crisis rocking the foreign airlines’ trapped funds in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday released the sum of about $265 million to airlines operating in the country, to settle outstanding ticket sales.

A breakdown of the figure indicates that the sum of $230 million was released as a special FX intervention while another sum of $35 million was released through the Retail SMIS auction.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and his team were concerned about the development and what it portends for the sector and travellers as well as the country in the comity of nations.

Information released to journalists reiterated that the Bank was not against any company repatriating its funds from the country, adding that what the Bank stood for was an orderly exit for those that might be interested in doing so.

With the release of the amount, operators and travellers will now heave huge sighs of relief in terms of running their operations.

Due to their inability to repatriate their ticket sales, Emirates had earlier last week threatened to suspend all flights from Nigeria, effective from 1st September, 2022.

Similarly, there were indications that British Airways was equally considering suspending operations in Nigeria from December 2022 if payment of its trapped funds in the country is not paid.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hoodlums Cause Havoc In Lagos Community, Block Badagry Expressway

HOODLUMS on Thursday went on the rampage in the Ijanikin area of Lagos State following an alleged attack on a member of the Awori community by a masquerade….

Oyo Princes Seek Makinde’s Clarification On Alaafin’s Stool

PRINCES from ruling houses in Oyo town have called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to make a categorical statement on a letter purportedly written by Atiba Local Government Area of the state, stating that only Agunloye Ruling House is eligible to fill the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo…..

Not Raising Nigeria’s Education Budget To 20% Will Hinder 2030 Global Goal — UN

Unless the Nigerian budget is increased from its present 7% to 20% with clear accountabilities on delivery, the country is unlikely to achieve the global agenda for universal inclusive and equitable basic education for all school-age children by 2030…..