My London meetings with Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in Nigeria’s interest —Wike

R IVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation.

He spoke on Friday at the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport on his arrival from London.

Wike said consultations were still on as no concrete decision had been taken adding that the meetings dwelt on the need save Nigeria for future generations.

“What we are talking about is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not a parochial thing – being centred on a person or group of persons.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We believe that what is going on will be in the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day. Consultation is still ongoing. Nothing we have said now has been concretised. Discussions are going on.

“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. Somebody finishes eight years as governor, he brings his own son to be governor, brings his son to go to National Assembly?” the governor asked.

“It is only in this part of the world that you can see that. When we are talking about poverty everywhere? These are people who do not mean well for Nigeria.”

“No amount of insults, blackmail can deter us from doing the right thing. So, we are poised for it and there will be no going back,” Wike said.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State who were with him also said the meetings were in the best interest of the country.