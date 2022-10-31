FG assures on addressing challenges facing migrants, refugees

Federal Government on Monday reiterated its resolve towards the provision of durable and sustainable solutions to migrants and refugees across the country.

Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim gave the assurance while playing host to APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM) led by the National Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Fakai.

In the bid to achieve the feat, Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to deliver on its mandates.

While stressing the need towards strengthening the internal framework of the commission so as to rise up to the challenges, she reiterated the Commission’s resolve towards supporting the migrants and refugees by ensuring that they get the migrants and refugees out as soon as possible.

“As you know, our mandate areas include migration, refugee and stress management. We are also involved in the provision of durable and sustainable solutions for all persons of concern.

“There is a need to strengthen our instruments so that we can be able to do more to deliver on our mandate both for government and the people.

“It is worthy to state that we are not an Emergency Agency. We try to support persons of concern. We have a secondary and primary role to play in getting them out of IDP Camps.

“I will continue to work with other levels of government, the state governments and relevant stakeholders to see that we achieve the highest durable and sustainable solutions for persons of concern,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

While acknowledging that the Commission’s response to challenges has been a bit challenging because of the manner and frequency that things happen, she disclosed that plans have been put in place to address them.

“There are a lot of challenges but we don’t focus on challenges. What we focus on are the opportunities,” adding that frantic efforts are being made towards closing the gaps.

In his remarks, Fakai who conferred the award of National Matron of ANIM on Sulaiman-Ibrahim observed that the Commission had done well under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the projection of the said achievements is not effective.

“We know few of their achievements, but having heard from her today, at least I can tell you, we are fully equipped, because she has done so much and achieved so much that we never heard of

“By the time we provide their achievements to Nigerians, they will begin to appreciate what our agencies has been doing.

“So, I want to be speaking to other agencies or Ministers, because, they have done very well under the leadership of President Buhari and APC,” Fakai noted.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE