Terror alerts: Buhari summons emergency security meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

The meeting slated for Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is coming against numerous terror alerts issued by Western countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom which have led to increased security activities in the nation’s capital in the last few days.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

It informed that the commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date.

