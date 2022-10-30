Terror alerts: Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Top NewsLatest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari trade South Korea,Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

The meeting slated for Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is coming against numerous terror alerts issued by Western countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom which have led to increased security activities in the nation’s capital in the last few days.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

It informed that the commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New Currency Will Make Kidnappers To Ask For US Dollar —Sheikh Gumi

RENOWNED islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has chastised the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change the new Naira notes, saying their argument and other reasons might push the hoodlums…

 

US’ Terror Alert Incomplete, Says Yakasai, As Julius Berger Shuts Down Operations

AS tension arising from terror alerts issued by countries like the United States and United Kingdom to their citizens resident in Nigeria continues to heightens, elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai…

 

How Gunmen Unleashed Terror On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Killed Commuters, Policeman, Injured Others In Kidnap Operation

AFTER a temporary respite from the onslaught of kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway/Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, gunmen resumed ‘business’ on Friday…

 

Ayu: I Could Have Stopped Ortom’s Senate Bid, But…

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again said that those governors rooting for his removal are only working in vain, as none of them can sack him from office…

You might also like
Latest News

15 babies born to flood victims at Bayelsa IDP camps

Latest News

NCS receives N50 million funding support from Medicaid to indigent cancer patients

Latest News

I dare you to stop Ortom, others from contesting in 2023, Wike tells Ayu

Latest News

Atiku’s foreign engagements to yield massive investments, jobs ― Campaign…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More