The baby-mutilating father

Editorial
By
father tenant CJN hostages NAMDA AK-47 NOI The killer floods,oil theft Elizabeth NAICOM building controversy,SMEs doctors UAE Naira’s frightening fall, The coming of NNPCL, Buhari’s Daura lamentation, police water Bill elite Supreme Court Uche Still on the trail of blood, education victims AGF’s arrest by EFCC, Deborah Emefiele Political parties president Senate’s criminalisation of ransom payment, Osinachi FG’s raid Buhari The soaring cost of living, Fabio the Grandmaster, The evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine, FG economy and IMF’s counsel, Obinna Reps’ probe of BVN-less accounts, Prostitution FG’s launch of 5G technology, Aisha Umar rice Olalere The Port Harcourt soot scourge, The loss of 14773 Nigerians in three years, police Occupy tutu Njoya Ikoyi police health sector ID cards malaria babalola trainees Odili The coup in Sudan, housing Madrassa Mailafia Lawan’s charge Benue traditional rulers’ SOS, Borrowing: NASS’ unconscionable approvals, Child Rights Act Defence Minister on the nuisance of bandits, gas Uwaifo Tokyo 2020 fg widows LAWMA flood foreigners nin This outrageous PIB arms yoruba Igboho Buhari its endless borrowings, Constitution review as jamboree , Ogun Buhari Democracy nass schoolchildren Customs’ Iseyin killings, embassies A positive moment, The Lebanese sexual exploiter, nigerians Aso Villa Abuja Ortom shisha arms Obaseki A season of strikes Resident doctors, Customs’ raid NAF EFCC state fire debt open grazing proposal Northern MDAs akure Emmanuel Akuma covid-19 ACF molestation convoys Nigerian graduates, #Bring Back Our Boys Burying soldier Boko Haram’s Borno, IGP yellow fever post-EndSARS rice police Buratai’s reaction, Government collapse of public waterworks, aid workers, Kwara hijab controversy, v

IT would appear that quite a number of Nigerians are  getting   trapped in the web of rational limitations these days. And it seems that issues bordering on socioeconomic challenges are beginning to occasion significant impairment of people’s ability to subject their decisions and actions to reason.  It may appear rather difficult to comprehend an ordinarily far-fetched  incident of a father battering his eight-week-old baby so severely that one of its forearms had to be amputated, but that precisely was what one Confidence Amatobi allegedly did to little baby Miracle  in Imo State. Amatobi reportedly carried out the awkward and weird assault that led to his child’s arm being fractured and later amputated because the little baby  was disturbing his sleep!

This patently cruel act and the motivation for it are yet surreal. For instance,  if the grievous assault was meant to correct the baby, there is  the veritable  question whether an eight-week-old baby has the body to receive, and the mental capacity to appreciate, the import of corporal punishment. This incident is not just  weird and callous, it is also the height of heartlessness. It epitomises child abuse of the worst kind.  A true parent in the same circumstance  would have  played  with the baby, come up with a lullaby or otherwise rocked the baby to sleep, and that would have allowed him to rest too. But Amatobi chose to be impulsive and bestial. If he could do this to his own child, who really can predict what he could do to another person’s child?

This bizarre incident tends to lend credence to the claim by psychiatrists that a lot of people on the streets have mental issues. Certainly, no one in his right senses would do to any child what Amatobi did to his own  baby.  Pray, how would a father attack and assault a hapless little baby and cause the arm to be amputated because the baby allegedly disturbed his sleep if not because of some agonizing mental situation and disturbance?  Why and how did the father think  attacking the baby in such a vicious manner would  make him to sleep well?  It is  diminishing to humanity that an assault occasioning grievous bodily injury was carried out by a parent on an eight-week-old instead of cuddling the baby and playing with it!

A baby that was born without any deformity has now become physically challenged very early in life by reason of the thoughtless and barbarous conduct of an irresponsible father. Definitely, this freakish incident speaks to the growing mental health condition of some Nigerians on account of the difficulties associated with life and living in the country today. It is,  therefore, important and apposite to get to the root of what caused Amatobi to have resorted to this inhuman and unfatherly conduct. Evidently, the man has to be saved from himself and prevented from doing harm and constituting further danger to the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Against the backdrop of the lacklustre performance of successive governments in the country, it is necessary for citizens to begin to moderate their expectations from the government so that in the likely event of its failure to deliver, they can still retain their sanity as  the impact of the disappointment and frustration will be significantly lessened  by the qualified anticipations. The foregoing suggestion is meant to reduce the shock arising from official failure to fulfill the expectations of the  citizenry; it is by no means a licence for the government to shirk its responsibilities. Indeed, we enjoin  the government  to up its ante and address present agonies of poor living conditions, properly catering to the mental health and welfare of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, should Confidence Amatobi be medically certified to be of stable mind, he should be prosecuted and made to face the wrath of the law for the heinous crime he has committed against humanity. Fortunately, the Child Rights Act has been operational in Imo State since 2004. The suspect should be tried under the Child Rights Act and other extant laws where he can get maximum punishment for his eccentric and evil act.

You might also like
Editorial

Buhari: Drowning in indifference

Editorial

The terrorist attacks on Niger hospitals

Editorial

#EndSARS: Two years after

Editorial

Yobe children’s alarm on child marriage

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More