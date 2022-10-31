Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu mourn Olumakaiye, Anglican archbishop

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday expressed sadness over the passing of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, describing the death as a rude shock.

Olumakaiye, the Lord Bishop and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, died on Monday after a brief illness at 53.

He was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, who said the death of Bishop Olumakaiye was a great loss not only to the Anglican Communion but to the Diocese of Lagos and the entire state.

“In fact, Bishop Olumakaiye’s death is a personal loss to me,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most. Revd Henry Ndukuba, bishops, clergies and the laity over the demise of the Bishop of Diocese of Lagos.

He urged the deceased family, especially the widow, Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye; friends, clergymen and entire members of the Diocese of Lagos and Province of Lagos to take the death of Archbishop Olumakaiye in good faith.

“On behalf of the state government, good people of Lagos State, and my adorable wife, I sympathise with the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) on the demise of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, who was also the Lord Bishop and Missioner of the Diocese of Lagos, Most. Rev. (Dr.) Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

“The death of Archbishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, who I have known for many years as a fellow Anglican came to me as a rude shock. His death is a great loss to the Anglican Communion, especially the Diocese of Lagos. But we must always take solace in God that our Lord Bishop lived a good life and served humanity passionately.”

“He impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively. He was the first Nigerian priest to preach at Melbourne Church, London. As an evangelist, preacher, and administrator, he served God with all his heart, using his spiritual gift to win souls for God. He was an apostle of God and remained committed to God till his death on Monday.

“The pastoral and wise counsel of Archbishop Olumakaiye will be sorely missed by his family, the House of Bishop, clergies, and the laity.

“I sympathise with his family, particularly Mama Lagos Diocese, Prof. Motunrayo Olumakaiye, and the entire Anglican Communion members. I pray that God will grant the late Archbishop Olumakaiye eternal rest and grant the family and the church the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor stated.

Also the governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu described the death of the Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, as a devastating loss.

Akeredolu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Richard Olatunde, said the late Archbishop passed on to glory at a time when his voice and prayers are needed for national development and progress.





According to the Akeredolu, the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has lost a giant and bridge builder who spent his lifetime gaining souls for Christ.

“As a State, we are proud to have an indigene of Idanre, Ondo State, serve in such great capacity with honour. Most Reverend Olumakaiye was a resourceful, highly cerebral and principled servant of God whose ministry saw him through various steps of the spiritual ladder.

“Beyond this emotional blow, we understand that God has the final say on our lives. He pulls the plug whenever he deems fit. Our God is unquestionable.

“We would have loved Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye to still be here with us, but God has called him home.

“Indeed, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he is gone to rest. His good work and commitment will continue to speak for him. He lived well.

“He was a trans-generational man of God whose passion for the young ones was inspiring. His uncommon love and understanding of the youth were heartwarming. He will be sorely missed,” the Governor said.

The Governor noted that the late Archbishop contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, where he served in many capacities.

Akeredolu commiserates with the Widow, Children and Family of the Archbishop, as well as the Diocese of Lagos and the entire Anglican Church. He prays to God to grant him eternal rest.

