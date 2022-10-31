Two killed in fresh attack in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed two people in the NTV community in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, leaving five others with gunshot injuries.

The local government has been under attack in recent times, leading to the deaths of no fewer than fifteen people, many injured, and the burning down of several houses by the suspected Fulani militias.

An eyewitness who is a staff member of the Plateau State University told Tribune Online that the attack occurred at about 11:00 pm on Sunday when the gunmen who arrived in the community on motorcycles went on a shooting spree and, in the process, gunned down two people and destroyed properties.

“The incident left residents of the community in pain as two members of the community were killed by the attackers. The unfortunate incident on Monday paralysed activities in the affected community and slightly disrupted academic activities at the nearby Plateau State University Bokkos.”

The eyewitness said that “Members of the community also embarked on a protest, thereby blocking the highway until the security agencies arrived to clear the protesters before the road was opened to motorists.”

However, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached for comment on the unfortunate incident.

