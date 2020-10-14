EndSARS Protesters arrest 3 hoodlums in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
EndSARS Protesters arrest

Three hoodlums have been severely beaten, arrested and handed over to the police by the EndSARS Protesters at the Alausa area of Lagos State.

The Hoodlums were beaten by the protesters with different sharp objects before handing them over to the policemen.

The Protesters accused the hoodlums of hijacking the protest and turning it to a blood-shedding spot in order to derail them from pressing forwards their demands.

They said that the hoodlums were sponsored by some people who bankrolled them to disrupt the peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, The Policemen have taken the hoodlums to their station for interrogation and questioning.

