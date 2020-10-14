Minister tasks NIMC to increase digital identity enrolment by 500%

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has charged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure a 500% increase in the number of monthly Citizens’ Digital Identity Enrolments- up from the current 500,000 monthly enrolments to 2.5million monthly enrolments.

Pantami gave the charge when he was briefed by the management team of the NIMC on their activities following the final transfer of the supervision of the commission to the ministry on the 7th October 2020.

The Minister commended the Director-General of NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz, noting that there has been a considerable increase in enrolments since he became the Chief Executive Officer of NIMC.

However, the Minister stated that there is still a need to raise the bar even higher by ensuring that the enrolment rate is 5 times the current rate.

Dr Pantami discussed the challenges militating against the success of NIMC’s activities, including the challenge of inadequate funds.

He assured the NIMC team that he would do all he can to address these challenges. He also stated that he will continue to meet with NIMC regularly until he is certain the performance of the Commission is enhanced significantly and efficient services are offered to Nigerians.

The Minister also stated he is committed to ensuring that citizens easily obtain secure digital identity and urged them to enrol as soon as possible.

He directed the Director-General of NIMC to set up complaint units in all the Commission’s Centres in order to ensure that the complaints of the citizens are promptly addressed.

The Minister also directed the Commission to interface more with citizens and to also run awareness campaigns on all media channels and in Nigerian languages to encourage citizens to obtain their digital identity.

