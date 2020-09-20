JUST IN: Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, dies at 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.

His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

According to him, the late monarch has been battling with an undisclosed ailment for decade until this morning when death snatched him away.

The late monarch is the 18th fulani ruler of the Emirate. He left behind four wives and dozens of children and grand as well as great-grandchildren.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the state council of Traditional rulers.

Source disclosed that the burial of the first class monarch will be done later in the day as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad has indicated his desire to attend the burial as well as other traditional rulers.

As at time of the report there is no official statement from the Emirate council or state government.

