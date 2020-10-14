6 men, 6 ladies performing NYSC programme get married in Anambra

The mandatory one year scheme for Nigeria graduates, National Youths Service Corps NYSC, has helped no fewer than twelve serving members fine their missing ribs in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the couples, Eze Obinwa, Oluchi peace, Henry Nwachoko Charles Ruth, Oluchukwu Davis, Ohale Nkemakolam, Nsofor Obianuju, Ogberie Collins, Nwokearu Chinyeremaka, Bernard Faith Amarachi and Okafor Chukwudi meet one other while they are still serving in the state.

All of them have tied the knot to the joy of the NYSC family and many.

In his brief remark, shortly after a wine toast, the state coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, while commending the state Governor, Willie Obiano, for creating a conducive environment for the huge success of the event and his commitment towards the welfare of Corps members in the state, urged parents to always pray for such privileged for their children at any given time.

He said the scheme has not had such laudable event since its creation in Nigeria.

“I prayed for you all to have a joyful and loving married,” he added.

On her part, the Assistant Director, NYSC South East Area office, Mrs Ify Nwafor, said many people embark on NYSC for different reasons and one of it includes the chance to meet the love of their lives.

The married Corp members, Mrs Okearu Chinyeremaka, Mrs Bernard Faith Amarachi, Mr Oluchukwu Davis and Ohale Nkemakolam on their separate modes, explain that they met each other at different locations which include; morning prayers at the orientation camp, Onitsha park among others, where they got attracted to each other before starting their relationship.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, at Cichotel Conference hall, Awka, the state capital.

