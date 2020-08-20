Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.

“With the present situation in the country and the whole world, there is no business that is moving, everybody is just managing, the situation is so bad.

“But we thank God that the situation is just limited to COVID-19 pandemic in Kano, unlike other parts of the North that are facing banditry and terrorism.

“As indigenes have right, so I have in Kano, but the problem is that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought everything to a halt, that is the problem everywhere and government must take urgent action against the further slide of the economy,” he said.

Ogbonnaya commended the Kano State Government for the manner it was handling the pandemic in the state.

“We have to thank the state government for the way it has been managing the situation in the state. You can imagine that the government even gave palliatives to people who are non-indigenes of the state,” he said.

Ogbonnaya also lauded the state government for its efforts towards providing infrastructure in the state.

“With the Ganduje administration, things have changed a lot. It was difficult to see the good road in Sabon Gari which is mostly populated by non-indigenes before, but the administration has been able to build so many roads now, I think they deserve commendation for this, ” he said.

Ogbonnaya also appealed to the government to rehabilitate other roads in the area to enhance the quality of life of residents.

(NAN)

