The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Kogi Youths under the aegis of Kogi Youth Renaissance Movement (KYRM) have expressed concerns over the ongoing case against Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, the Convener Coalition of Civil Society Group, Ayanwale Idris, and the National Coordinator, Kogi Youth Renaissance Movement (KYRM), Dr. Ben Uguche, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure a fair and impartial investigation and to avoid media trials and propaganda.

The CSOs emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the legal process.

They encouraged all parties involved to allow the justice system to run its course and to avoid taking actions that could undermine the integrity of the legal process.

The group also called on the international community to support Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its justice system and promote the rule of law.

They expressed optimism that, with patience and dedication, the truth will be revealed, and justice will be served.

