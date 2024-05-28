Kebbi State Government has restated its commitment to the protection of the rights and well-being of Children in the State.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi who disclosed this at this year’s International Day celebrations added that the government would strictly protect all children against any form of abuse or violence at home, school, and other places.

“My administration will inculcate virtues of hard work into children, provide them with quality education, and protect their rights and privileges as all efforts will be made to enable children to realise their potential in life.

“Children, boys and girls, have the right to proper growth with absolute rights, the future of the society is in children, they will receive necessary guidance from the government,” he declared.

He charged parents and guardians to instill moral values into their children and wards to guard against immorality and involvement in social vices while teachers should rededicate themselves to hard work and sacrifice.

“I will continue to put necessary measures in place for the improvement of the education sector to achieving quality in knowledge,” he assured.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Halima Muhammad-Bande, expressed appreciation to the governor for resuscitating the celebration of the Children’s Day, which was last held in the state in 2018.

She reiterated that the governor has demonstrated commitment to attending to the plight of children, adding that the Governor has also approved week-long celebrations of the Children’s Day, which involved education excursion visits to Abuja which was last carried out by students from the state in 1996.

The Commissioner announced that the governor had paid all outstanding fees for students amounting to N1 billion which included tuition, examinations, feeding, and accommodation as well as providing free exercise books to all pupils and students in the state.

“I am requesting teachers to observe their ethics of imparting appropriate knowledge to children, teach them well, pupils and students must obey school rules and regulations, you must be discipline.”

Highlights of the event include March past, debate, and cultural entertainment.

At the march past, Army Day Girls Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, took the first position at the secondary level while Kauran Gwandu Model Primary School emerged as the best at the primary level.

