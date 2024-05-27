The Federal Government has postponed the inauguration and retreat for Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen and members of Governing Councils of Federal tertiary institutions, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024 respectively.

This was sequel to a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a comprehensive review of the list of the nominees as members of the Councils.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, who conveyed this in a statement in Abuja, regretted any inconveniences this postponement might cause.

In a terse statement entitled, ‘Postponement of Inauguration and Retreat for Membership of Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary institutions,’ Boriowo said: “The Federal Ministry of Education regrets to announce the postponement of the Inauguration and Retreat for Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen and Members of Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

“This is as a result of the Presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Recall that Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, who conveyed the directive of President Tinubu for a comprehensive review of Governing Councils of tertiary institutions, noted that the nominations failed to reflect the federal character of the country.

He added that there were discrepancies such as some states receiving only one nomination while others had multiple appointees.

“The nomination did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

The President “in directing a complete review of the list of the members of the governing councils, acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution. The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented,” Onanuga stated.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE