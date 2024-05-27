A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo, Phillip Shaibu, seeking to nullify the February 22 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that produced Asue Ighodalo as its standard-bearer.

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment on Monday, held that Shaibu lacked the locus standi (legal right) to challenge the outcome of the primary because he did not fully participate in the primary.

Justice Omotosho also held that the impeached deputy governor was not equally present at the venue of the primary the day it was held.

The judge further held that the suit by Shaibu was premature because he failed to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party before heading for the court.

He said, as a member of the PDP, he was bound by the rules and regulations of the party, which requires an aggrieved aspirant at a primary to first approach the party’s appeal committee before filing a suit in court.

He held that there was sufficient evidence to show that Ighodalo actually won the primary. (NAN)