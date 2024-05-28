The Lagos State government has entered into a partnership with the Dutch-owned Harvest Waste Consortium to construct a waste-to-energy plant, which is set to provide electricity to approximately 40,000 homes.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement via his X page on Tuesday, highlighting the project as a step in transforming waste management and energy production in the commercial hub.

The plant will be situated on the Epe landfill and is designed to process 2,250 tonnes of waste daily, converting it into 60–75 megawatts of electricity annually.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the partnership as groundbreaking, emphasising its potential to generate energy internally for the benefit of Lagos residents.

In his announcement, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, “Today, I announced that Lagos State has formalised a groundbreaking partnership with Harvest Waste Consortium to build a high-efficiency Waste-to-Energy plant on the Epe landfill. This project will transform our waste management and energy production.”

He added, “The new Waste-to-Energy plant will process 2,250 tonnes of waste daily, generating 60–75 megawatts of electricity annually. This innovation will power 40,000 homes, significantly enhancing our energy security and reducing our environmental footprint.”

The governor further highlighted the environmental benefits of the project, noting that it aims to reduce 550,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions daily, improve air quality, and divert 95% of waste from landfills.

“Beyond environmental benefits, this project will stimulate economic activities, attract major investments, and create jobs in Lagos. It’s a testament to our commitment to building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city for all,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also stressed the importance of the international collaboration, noting that the partnership with the Dutch firm marks a new era of cooperation to address local challenges.

“With the full backing of the Dutch government and the expertise of Harvest Waste Consortium, we are turning our waste into wealth. Together, we are building a better Lagos,” he concluded.

