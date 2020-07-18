Coronavirus and the mask

I am a 35- year old civil servant who is always required to wear the Facemask to work in order to avoid the Coronavirus. I want to know if it is true that the use of the facemask for a long period of time can also be dangerous.
Jumoke (by SMS)
The question of whether or not to wear a mask has been polarising opinions in many parts of the world since the onset of the COVID-19 infection. While some people claim that the use of masks limit the amount of oxygen getting into the body, some people erroneously believe that the mask can harbour the Coronavirus to the detriment of the user. However, it is on record that the breathable materials recommended for face masks worn properly won’t inhibit your breathing. Thin paper or cloth masks will not lead to hypoxia. Surgeons operate for hours wearing them. They don’t get these problems. The WHO says: “The prolonged use of medical masks when properly worn, does not cause carbon dioxide intoxication nor oxygen deficiency. To avoid getting the virus from facemasks, do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp. Non disposable masks should be regularly washed.
