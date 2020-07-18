My wife charges me money for s*x, man tells court

Makauko Muwina, 33, of Lusaka West Township in Zambia, told the Boma Local Court in Lusaka that his wife, Kamwengo Mundonda, 29, expects him to pay whenever he wants to have s*x with her.
According to Zambia Observer, Makauko told the court that he has had to part away with K50 since April this year to be allowed to have s*x with his wife.
“I have not been having s*x with my wife since April because I do not have money to pay her.
We sleep in the same bedroom but on two different beds. It is not possible for me to have s*x with her if I don’t give her money,” he said.
Makauko was testifying in a case where his wife sued him for marriage reconciliation. The couple got married in 2012 and have three children.
He told the court that it was shocking that he had to pay just to have s*x with his own wife.
Makauko also told the court that his wife boasted that she has been looking after him since he lost his job as a caretaker at a school.
“My wife lent me the money I used to pay her dowry, she troubled me until I was forced to pay the money.
Her behaviour has changed since she started a business recently,” he said.
Makauko pleaded with the court to counsel his wife, saying he still loves her.
But Kamwengo in her defense told the court that they have not been having s*x since April 14 following a marital dispute.
She told the court that it was Makauko who stopped sleeping on the bed and refuted claims that she had been denying her husband s*x.
“My husband started sleeping on the floor when we had a dispute. I cannot follow him on the floor because it is him who left the matrimonial bed,” Kamwengo said.
She also told the court that her husband is so stingy that last time he injured her for giving a piece of chicken to her brother.
Kamwengo said her husband only expects her to cook for his mother as opposed to cooking for their children.
In passing judgment, the magistrate, Nancy Ngoma, sitting with two others, Lewis Mumba and Ruth Masanga, reconciled the couple and urged them to live in harmony.
