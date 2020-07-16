Zango Kataf Crisis: Implement Cudjoe, Muazu reports, Atyap leaders tell el-Rufai
The leaders of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has urged Governor el-Rufai to implement both the Justice Rahila Cudjoe and Air Vice Marshal Usman Muazu reconciliation committee reports which according to them could be the best solution to end the killings in the area.
The Atyap leaders disclosed this during a Press Conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), secretariat, Kaduna Council on Thursday.
Speaking from a well-prepared text, the Secretary-General of the association, Sule Bodam noted that the recent directives by the state government that it is considering another white paper on the various crises are counterproductive.
He said most of the recommendations from the various reports have been implemented by successive governments since 1995.
Therefore, he faulted the state government’s claim that no White Paper was drafted since the two reconciliations committee was set up in the past.
Bodam maintained that what was remaining from the two reports was the creation of buffer zone, the creation of irrigation project as well as the creation of Atak jei layout which was approved by the firmer former governor of the state, Namadi Sambo in 2010.
He asked: “what did el-Rufai government seeks to achieve by drafting a White Paper over a report whose recommendations were implemented by the Federal and Kaduna State Governments, and on which many other remaining issues have been overtaken by events.
“Unless the El Rufai administration has other ulterior motives for setting up its White Paper Committee.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.