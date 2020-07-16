NCDC confirms 595 new COVID-19 cases, total now 34,854

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854.
The NCDC made the announcement on Thursday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 16th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 34854 cases have been confirmed, 14292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 595 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos (156), Ondo (95), Rivers (53), Abia (43), Oyo (38), Enugu (29), Edo (24), FCT(23), Kaduna (20), Akwa Ibom (17), Anambra (17), Osun (17), Ogun (14), Kano (13), Imo (11), Delta (6), Ekiti (5), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Cross River (2), Adamawa (1), Bauchi (1), Jigawa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|13,097
|10,973
|1,948
|176
|FCT
|2,761
|1,882
|840
|39
|Oyo
|1,989
|959
|1,011
|19
|Edo
|1,874
|662
|1,150
|62
|Rivers
|1,480
|469
|964
|47
|Delta
|1,404
|784
|585
|35
|Kano
|1,331
|243
|1,035
|53
|Ogun
|1,146
|347
|777
|22
|Kaduna
|1,087
|331
|744
|12
|Ondo
|865
|705
|139
|21
|Katsina
|669
|205
|441
|23
|Ebonyi
|646
|104
|532
|10
|Plateau
|595
|319
|260
|16
|Borno
|593
|94
|464
|35
|Enugu
|560
|214
|330
|16
|Gombe
|537
|40
|475
|22
|Bauchi
|522
|4
|505
|13
|Abia
|456
|88
|365
|3
|Kwara
|422
|229
|179
|14
|Imo
|420
|333
|78
|9
|Osun
|328
|235
|84
|9
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Bayelsa
|318
|136
|163
|19
|Nasarawa
|254
|133
|113
|8
|Akwa Ibom
|162
|47
|112
|3
|Sokoto
|153
|0
|137
|16
|Niger
|145
|30
|108
|7
|Benue
|143
|95
|42
|6
|Anambra
|118
|41
|67
|10
|Adamawa
|111
|20
|83
|8
|Kebbi
|88
|7
|74
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Ekiti
|72
|30
|40
|2
|Yobe
|63
|4
|51
|8
|Taraba
|30
|19
|11
|0
|Cross River
|12
|8
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 16, 2020
