NCDC confirms 595 new COVID-19 cases, total now 34,854

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 595 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854.

The NCDC made the announcement on Thursday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 16th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34854 cases have been confirmed, 14292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 595 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos (156), Ondo (95), Rivers (53), Abia (43), Oyo (38), Enugu (29), Edo (24), FCT(23), Kaduna (20), Akwa Ibom (17), Anambra (17), Osun (17), Ogun (14), Kano (13), Imo (11), Delta (6), Ekiti (5), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Cross River (2), Adamawa (1), Bauchi (1), Jigawa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos13,09710,9731,948176
FCT2,7611,88284039
Oyo1,9899591,01119
Edo1,8746621,15062
Rivers1,48046996447
Delta1,40478458535
Kano1,3312431,03553
Ogun1,14634777722
Kaduna1,08733174412
Ondo86570513921
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi64610453210
Plateau59531926016
Borno5939446435
Enugu56021433016
Gombe5374047522
Bauchi522450513
Abia456883653
Kwara42222917914
Imo420333789
Osun328235849
Jigawa322330811
Bayelsa31813616319
Nasarawa2541331138
Akwa Ibom162471123
Sokoto153013716
Niger145301087
Benue14395426
Anambra118416710
Adamawa11120838
Kebbi887747
Zamfara760715
Ekiti7230402
Yobe634518
Taraba3019110
Cross River12831
Kogi5032

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari reiterates commitment to combat illegal mining activities

Top News

Buhari reads riots act to ministers, MDAs, others on relationship with NASS

Latest News

FG inaugurates Presidential Joint Board/Audit Investigation Panel on NSITF

Latest News

BREAKING: Buhari orders speedy probe into NDDC activities

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More