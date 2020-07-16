NCDC confirms 595 new COVID-19 cases, total now 34,854

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854.

The NCDC made the announcement on Thursday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 16th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34854 cases have been confirmed, 14292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 595 new cases are reported from 24 states; Lagos (156), Ondo (95), Rivers (53), Abia (43), Oyo (38), Enugu (29), Edo (24), FCT(23), Kaduna (20), Akwa Ibom (17), Anambra (17), Osun (17), Ogun (14), Kano (13), Imo (11), Delta (6), Ekiti (5), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Cross River (2), Adamawa (1), Bauchi (1), Jigawa (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 13,097 10,973 1,948 176 FCT 2,761 1,882 840 39 Oyo 1,989 959 1,011 19 Edo 1,874 662 1,150 62 Rivers 1,480 469 964 47 Delta 1,404 784 585 35 Kano 1,331 243 1,035 53 Ogun 1,146 347 777 22 Kaduna 1,087 331 744 12 Ondo 865 705 139 21 Katsina 669 205 441 23 Ebonyi 646 104 532 10 Plateau 595 319 260 16 Borno 593 94 464 35 Enugu 560 214 330 16 Gombe 537 40 475 22 Bauchi 522 4 505 13 Abia 456 88 365 3 Kwara 422 229 179 14 Imo 420 333 78 9 Osun 328 235 84 9 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Bayelsa 318 136 163 19 Nasarawa 254 133 113 8 Akwa Ibom 162 47 112 3 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Niger 145 30 108 7 Benue 143 95 42 6 Anambra 118 41 67 10 Adamawa 111 20 83 8 Kebbi 88 7 74 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ekiti 72 30 40 2 Yobe 63 4 51 8 Taraba 30 19 11 0 Cross River 12 8 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

