Conversations to have in a platonic relationship

It is the height of irresponsibility to think that you have to date every member of the opposite sex that you come across. Not only is it demeaning, but it also affects you as an individual and that is why platonic relationships exist.

A platonic relationship is a form of friendship that brings out the best in the other party, allowing the bond of friendship to grow in an atmosphere where you can look out for each other as much as possible. The term was coined by the Greek philosopher Plato. Simply put, a platonic relationship involves two people of the opposite gender who are ‘just friends’. Platonic relationships are strictly non-sexual, this is not friends with benefits as a result, sexual talks are out of the scope of the conversation.

In this kind of relationship, what conversations do you have? It might amuse you that the reason a lot of people avoid platonic relationships is that they do not know what they can discuss. Platonic relationships can help you work on your communication skills which are a requirement in managing a romantic relationship. On this week’s edition of WhatsApp Conversations, we will be discussing the conversations you can have in a platonic relationship.

The ‘What are you adding to me’ conversation

When Plato first coined the word platonic, he used it to define a kind of relationship that moves people closer to one another and also to their god. The definition has since undergone a lot of changes, but one thing still stands strong; a platonic relationship must push the other party to become better.

That is why it is important for you to occasionally have conversation around what the other party is bringing to the table. Having this conversation will put you on your toes to hold on to your own part of the platonic friendship bargain and to do your best. A platonic relationship is not a platform for unrequited support; you have to ensure that you are doing as much to support the other party too.

Knowing that values are an integral part of relationships will help you to cope with your romantic relationship and manage it properly.

The ‘Line in the sand’ conversation

A platonic friendship has boundaries. You may be the best of friends, but you are not lovers or even friends with benefits, so you may not feel comfortable with certain things. Setting clear boundaries, and never crossing them is a sign of a great platonic relationship. The line in the sand conservation is one that aims to set these necessary boundaries and also reinforce them.

It is necessary to have this conversations,especially when you seem to be getting comfortable with each other’s company and defences are being let down. You don’t want to lose a relationship because you didn’t do your bit in properly declaring the boundary between the acceptable and unacceptable. It is fine to create the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not for your own platonic relationship.

The ‘What everyone is saying’ Conversation

This conversation will occur if one of you is in an ongoing romantic relationship. It is normal for people to assume that you are dating your platonic friend, even your romantic partner can assume that. The failure to handle things right can put a strain on your romantic relationship and can cause an end to your platonic friendship as well.

You have to come to the understanding that people will talk, it does not matter what you do. If you can, however, be plain with your conduct and ensure that your boundaries are watertight, a platonic relationship can weather the storm of what people are saying.

The ‘What are we now’ Conversation

Despite the confines of a platonic relationship, we are only human and that means that we can develop feelings or even ‘catch’ them. When this happens in a platonic relationship, it is necessary to talk about it and to be as open as possible. If the feeling is mutual, a platonic relationship can bloom into becoming a romantic relationship. This is not an automatic process, there are several other factors that must be considered but there is a possibility that it can happen.

What are we now conversations can cause cracks in a platonic relationship or even a total end to the relationship if it is not handled correctly. It is therefore important that it is attended to with the utmost care and an attentive mind.

If the feeling is not mutual, it is best the platonic relationship ends there, rather than allow the romantic entanglement to cause issues in the friendship.

The ‘What about your lover’ Conversation

Again, the fact that you are in a platonic relationship does not mean that you are no longer a human being. You will still experience emotional issues, this can even be further aggravated if one of you is in a romantic relationship and the other is not. There would be feelings of jealousy and again, the case of drawing a fine line in the sand comes up again.

When the conversation comes around to your romantic partner and you can sense jealousy in your friend’s tone, it is time to do some check. You should find a way to ease the conversation into a ‘what are we now’ mode and find out the real intention. If it is jealousy, you might have your work cut out for you.

There are a lot of conversations that you can have in a platonic relationship. This is just a rough overview of all the conversations.

Next week on WhatsApp conversation, we will be examining a very volatile topic. “The use of love potions and charms, Cool or Not?” Will be looking forward to your responses in not less than 50 words through the usual channels.

Until next week, do service your relationship using the power of proper communication.

