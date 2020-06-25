We are ready for any future epidemic — Oyo govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any epidemic in the future.

Governor Seyi Makinde spoke at the commissioning of the state’s upgraded Emergency Operation Centre. It was supported by Jhpiego, an international, non-profit health organisation and an affiliate of the John Hopkins University.

The governor, while speaking through the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Basir Bello, said creating permanent structures like the isolation and treatment centres had ensured an improved healthcare system and supported a continuous response by the state and its partners to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve.

While assuring of good containment of the COVID-19 spread in the state, Governor Makinde said, “We are creating permanent structures; so we had to convert some major hospitals under construction immediately into isolation and treatment centres and a lot of money was pumped into it.”

Incident Manager, EOC, Oyo State taskforce for COVID-19, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, stated that COVID-19 has been successfully curtailed in the state in partnership with many bodies, including the NCDC.

Dr Ladipo urged de-emphasising the fear of the infection while also advising individuals to take responsibility for their actions in protecting themselves. He stated that the support will go a long way in improving the overall COVID-19 response of the state.

US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard who stoke through a Google platform reiterated the commitment of the American government to providing technical and infrastructural support to Nigeria’s government on the control of the pandemic in burdened states, including Oyo.

She, however, urged the state’s EOC to make the best use of the infrastructural upgrade to improve the monitoring and control of virus and other emerging public health diseases in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story

APC, PDP Scramble For Yoruba Land

THERE is a gradual buildup to replicatiing the 2003 scenario that existed in the South-West. It will be recalled that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 1999, had mustered all resources towards routing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the main opposition party from Yoruba land. Leading the PDP forces … Read Full Story

If Igbo Don’t Get Presidency In 2023… —Ezeife

I want to restate my position clearly. Nobody will just dash anybody the presidency. As it is, there is a rotation for north/south. So far, the north has dominated the presidency. But it has come to the south too. The west from the south has produced president. The South-South from the south has produced president… Read Full Story