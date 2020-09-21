CBN licences another merchant bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Greenwich Trust Limited a Licence to operate as a merchant bank in the country. The entity is now to be known as Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited.

This license allows Greenwich Merchant Bank to upscale and offer such diverse services as corporate banking, investment banking, financial advisory services, securities dealing, treasury, wealth and asset management etc, making it possible to provide increased value to stakeholders beyond its previous scope.

Greenwich Trust Limited is Nigerian firm which offers a full spectrum of financial advisory services that cover financial/business restructuring and consolidation to meet our clients’ corporate plans.

It has expertise in mergers and acquisition and divestiture transactions developed over the years based on track record of acting as both sell and buy side advisers on behalf of our clients across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Tubosun Falowo is the Group Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Greenwich Trust Limited. Prior to his appointment as GED & COO in 2017, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Chief Risk Officer, providing firm-wide risk management guidance for the various business interests/subsidiaries of the company. He also served as the Acting Managing Director of GTL Registrars Limited where he led the management team in the execution of the business transformation strategies upon the acquisition of the former Union Registrars Limited by Citadel Nominees.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

22 Deregistered Political Parties In Bauchi Demand Reregistration By INEC

Bauchi State chapters of the 22 political parties deregistered by INEC for what was described as lack of national spread and non-performance but ordered to be reregistered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division have called on the INEC and Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) to as a matter of fairness include their names and logos on the ballot papers for future elections…

Eight Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway…