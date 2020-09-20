Eight burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Eight persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Umar explained that the accident, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m. near Saapade bridge, was caused by a tyre burst.

This, he said, resulted in the bus somersaulting and bursting into flames.

The sector commander added that 11 people were involved in the accident made up of three male adults, one female adult, one child and six unidentified persons.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was a tyre burst which led to the loss of control before the crash and bursting into flames immediately,” he said.

He said that FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

Umar said that three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government Area was contacted on the burnt victims.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their tyres were in good condition.

(NAN)

