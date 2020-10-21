Buhari presides over FEC amid #EndSARS protests
Today’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has commenced at the presidential villa, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.
The meeting has been overshadowed by the military invasion of Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night, which reportedly led to the killing of many peaceful #EndSARS protesters.
It is not unlikely that the ongoing protest will feature at some stage in the meeting that is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is from Lagos state.
Also physically attending the virtual meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).
ALSO READ: Hoodlums attack Customs command in Ogun, kill one officer
Ministers are Lai Mohammed, (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), and Dr Isa Pantami (Digital Economy).
Others include Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), and Saleh Mamman (Power).
The Head the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating via video link.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC's dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.
His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.
Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy
A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation's economy to prevent a recession post-COVID-19.
Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.
