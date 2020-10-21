Buhari presides over FEC amid #EndSARS protests

Today’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has commenced at the presidential villa, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The meeting has been overshadowed by the military invasion of Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night, which reportedly led to the killing of many peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

It is not unlikely that the ongoing protest will feature at some stage in the meeting that is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is from Lagos state.

Also physically attending the virtual meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Ministers are Lai Mohammed, (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), and Dr Isa Pantami (Digital Economy).

Others include Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), and Saleh Mamman (Power).

The Head the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating via video link.

